William A. Zehr, 87, of Carthage

William A. Zehr, 87, of State Route 126 passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William A. Zehr, 87, of State Route 126 passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Myron Roggie and Greg Widrick officiating. Spring Burial will be held at Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, February 3, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. Contributions may be made in memory of William to River Valley Mennonite School, P.O. Box 141, Castorland, NY 13620. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 67 years, Dorothy; seven children, Donna and Dennis McCarthy of Syracuse; Donald D. and Pam Zehr of Carthage; Dale Zehr and his companion, Amy Steiner of Carthage; Dennis Zehr of Sebastian, FL; Douglas and Janet Zehr of Carthage; Daniel and Holly Zehr of Castorland; Darcy Bodle and her companion, Andrew Schaab of Lowville; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Ada Zehr of Lowville and Sandy Zehr of Carthage; his inlaws, Wayne Widrick of Watertown; Gordon (Margarette) Widrick of Croghan; LaVerne (Tom)Terrillion of Montana; Arlene Widrick of Castorland and Lila Widrick of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his siblings, Milton Zehr; Gerald (Angeline) Zehr; Edward Zehr; Joseph (Julia) Zehr; Arletha (Rev. Neil) O’Kay; brothers-in-law, Royal, Kenneth, and Richard (Jane) Widrick.

William was born on October 2, 1935 at home in the Town of Croghan, a son of the late Aaron and Nina Noftsier Zehr. He attended country school on Beech Ridge Road and Beaver Falls School. William also served in 1W Service in Syracuse, NY from 1954 to 1956. On April 11, 1956, he married Dorothy Widrick at Croghan Mennonite Church by Rev. Richard Zehr. Together with his wife they owned and operated a dairy farm on Route 126, Carthage for many years, until their retirement.

William loved to ride the John Deere tractor, the Gator, and anything green. Together with his wife they loved to take rides up north visiting with the Amish. He also enjoyed spending time at camp, and especially enjoyed holidays and family get-togethers.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.