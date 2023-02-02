Windy with light snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You could call it the calm before the cold.

As parts of the north country dig out from heavy lake effect snow, we can expect mild conditions today.

It will be windy with some light snow here and there. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Temperatures drop overnight. Lows will be around 8 below.

There’s a wind chill warning from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m. on Saturday for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Oswego counties, as well as much of northern New York and the Adirondacks.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but that won’t help with much warmth. Highs will be in the single digits below zero.

Temperatures drop to close to 20 below Friday night.

It starts to warm up Saturday. It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper teens above zero.

We’re back to the mid-30s on Sunday. There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be around 30.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Tuesday and a 30% chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

