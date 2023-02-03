2 charged with cocaine possession

Barry Crayford
Barry Crayford(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - Two people allegedly had cocaine in their possession when they were pulled over in the town of Macomb Wednesday night.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 46-year-old Barry Crayford and 44-year-old Crystal Smithers were pulled over on County Route 10 around 10:30 p.m., allegedly with 81 grams of cocaine.

Deputies say some of the drugs were tossed out of the vehicle to avoid detection but were found anyway. Also, Smithers allegedly tried to hide about an ounce of the drug in a body cavity.

They were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

They were arraigned in Gouverneur town court. Crayford was sent to jail based on what deputies say are five previous felony convictions. Smithers was released.

Helping deputies were state police, the Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ogdensburg Police Department, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

