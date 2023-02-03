Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie.

Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.

Outley was charged with third-, fourth, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Helping troopers in the arrest were the Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, and the Ogdensburg Police Department.

