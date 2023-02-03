On 30 January 2023, Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage, NY, went to Heaven. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - On 30 January 2023, Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage, NY, went to Heaven. Surely, her only child and love of her life, Mike was waiting for her at Heaven’s gate. Mike passed in March 2020.

Alice was born 19 March 1926 to the late Harley Carney and Helen Crain Carney and grew up and attended school in Black River. She was the quietest and most reserved of the Black River Carney girls – and there were 10 of them!Alice was very close to her mother and followed in her mama’s footsteps, enjoying puzzles of all kinds. She did crossword and word search puzzles in particular until she could no longer hold a pencil. She loved animals and was especially attached to her little dog, Angel.

As a young woman, Alice worked at the J.J. Newberry store in Watertown, where through coworkers that were his sisters, she was introduced to, and eventually married Larry Filiatrault of Pyrites, NY. Larry died 29 May 1979 at the age of 58. Alice and Larry spent the early years of their marriage in Ogdensburg. Her nephew Frank spent summers in Ogdensburg with Aunt Alice and Cousin Mike and tells a story of when he and Mikewere playing volleyball at the beach one day and knocked heads causing a large lump over his eye. Without missing a beat, Alice promptly opened up her “first aid kit” and plunked a cold cube steak on Frank’s eye to quell the swelling. Alice lived independently for many years in the Long Falls Apartment high rise in Carthage where she enjoyed her big screen television, subs, pizza, Kentucky Fried Chicken, sweet treats and visits delivered by Eddie, Mona and Frances and beauty appointments with Anna. Mike eventually became his mom’s caregiver seeing to her needs to the absolute best of his ability. He took her shopping, to medical appointments and just out for a day in the sun as health permitted for both of them.

Surviving Alice are three sisters, Christine Dye, Black River, Frances Amirault, Black River, and Shirley Cross, Watertown. She is also survived by three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Besides her parents, husband and son, six sisters, Grace Pandy, Sally Pelkey, Marion Hrabchak, Blanche Bender, Nancy Briant and Mary Jane Cullen predeceased her. Alice was also pre-deceased at birth by her twin sister Phyllis, a brother Wallace at birth and her little brotherLloydy.

A graveside committal service will be held in the spring at the Black River Cemetery. Alice’s care has been entrusted to the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

Donations may be made in Alice’s name to the Black River Ambulance Squad, Black River Fire Department or to a charity of one’s choice.

