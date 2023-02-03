Anita L. Backus, 81, of Cranberry Lake

Anita L. Backus, age 81, of Cranberry Lake, passed away on February 1, 2023 at home under the care of her family and hospice. (Funeral Home)

CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Anita L. Backus, age 81, of Cranberry Lake, passed away on February 1, 2023 at home under the care of her family and hospice.

There will be a funeral Mass at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Anita was born on August 19, 1941 in Buffalo to the late George and Antoinette (Werner) Rider. She graduated from the Mount Marcy Academy and married Roger C. Backus.

Anita worked her entire life to help improve the community. She was a lead supporter in buying the Town Building which now holds the Post Office, Library, Town Clerk’s Office, Historical Room and Judge’s Chambers.

She arranged for the purchase of the Town Beach and also played an important part in getting Tennis Courts in Cranberry Lake and Wanakena. Anita served on the Town Board for 25 years as a Council Woman, in which time she was Chairwoman of the Golf Course Committee and arranged for the building of the Golf Clubhouse, Cart Storage Building, and new Maintenance Building. She also arranged for land to be donated to the golf course for a driving range which was donated by the Sales Family.

Anita was voted Citizen of the year by the Clifton-Fine Lions Club in 1998 and 1999. She was the owner and publisher of the Bargain Hunter for 38 years. Along with her husband she helped build Campers’ Village Campsite which included the IGA Store, Gift Shop, Laundromat and Gas Station. She helped manage all of these businesses.

Anita also was Secretary to the Cranberry Lake Dam Commission for about 30 years and was responsible for all the daily bill and business transactions of the Commission. She was a member of St. Hubert’s Catholic Church. We could go on, but that’s enough for 10 lifetimes. We will miss her.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Backus, her son Chris and his wife, Alyssa and grandson, Owen, her daughter, Lynne and her husband, Bill Coville and grandson, Trapper, and granddaughters, Brooke and Hunter. Anita is also survived by three sisters, Norma Lucas, Ellen Cheetham, and Carol Levy, her brother, Ed Rider, and their wonderful families.

Donations in memory of Anita may be made to the Cranberry Lake Fire and Rescue, PO Box 549, Cranberry Lake NY 12927.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.