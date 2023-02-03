Arts All-Star: David Fayle

Arts All-Star: David Fayle
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For David Fayle, playing piano “is my basketball court.”

When he plays a piece that he loves, he feels he’s in his moment.

“I don’t get that in many other areas of life,” he said. “You know, I think as an athlete would on the court.”

The musician from Immaculate Heart Central is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Whatever he does in life, he says, playing piano will be part of it.

“For me to think of a time in the future when I won’t be playing, that it’s really a sad thought,” he said, “so I won’t exclude it from my future.”

Watch the video to hear him play and to learn more about him.

