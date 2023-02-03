Athlete of the Week: Kori Nichols

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from General Brown who has been putting up impressive numbers this season. Her all around play earning her this week’s title.

Kori Nichols is a talented senior averaging close to 20 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists the 5.6 steals. Among her more impressive games, 26 points versus Watertown, 34 points versus Lowville, 24 points against Watertown again and 27 points versus Catholic Central.

It was against Indian River she scored her 1,000th career point.

She has put quite a career together at General Brown.

Kori is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 3, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.