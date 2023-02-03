Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in Goshen near Visalia, Calif., early morning Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Sheriff's officials say six people including a mother and her baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at the home in central California. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are a 25-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident and a 35-year-old man who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.

The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley.

The victims were identified as: Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months.

The sheriff has said Alissa Parraz had just been awarded full custody of her son after he spent months in the foster care system. The two were reunited on Jan. 13 — three days before they were killed.

The Goshen killings were part of a violent and deadly month in California.

On Jan. 21, a shooting at Monterey Park dance hall killed 11 and wounded nine. The gunman later killed himself. On Jan. 23, shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms killed seven and wounded one before the suspect was arrested.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 81pileup
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
A garage and home in the town of Brasher sustained heavy damage in a fire overnight.
Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home
"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer
Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an...
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’

Latest News

The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Police identify drivers in crash that killed 6 in town of Louisville
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig Gen. Pat Ryder talks about China's balloon over the...
General: China balloon no threat to people on ground
Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne is seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion...
Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies