Barbara J. Lang, 58, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Barbara J. Lang, age 58 of Massena and formerly of Gouverneur will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday (February 7, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Lang passed away on Thursday (February 2, 2023) at the Massena Rehab & Nursing Care Facility.

Surviving are her children Carl (Sonya) Lang Jr., of Gouverneur and Peggy Lang of Syracuse; a granddaughter Karrina Shaver of Syracuse, and a brother Lawrence Rider of Gouverneur.

She was predeceased by her husband Carl Lang Sr., in 2009 and two brothers Kenny & Dale Rider.

Barb was born on October 17, 1964 in Midland Michigan, a daughter of the late Lawrence W. & Lorraine (June) Rider. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy for her education and was later married to Carl Lang on January 3, 1986. Barb enjoyed playing bingo, making crafts, being a stay at home Mom and caring for her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Dr. Ravinder N. Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

