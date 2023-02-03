Barbara T Goodreau, 85, of Brasher Falls

Barbara T Goodreau, 85 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Canton-Potsdam hospital on Tuesday January 31,2023. (Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Barbara T Goodreau, 85 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Canton-Potsdam hospital on Tuesday January 31,2023.

Barbara was born March 21st 1937 in Vermontville to the late Everett and Bertha Donnelly Swinyer. She married Gene C. Goodreau SR, at Union church in Winthrop on March 20, 1963.

Barbara was a cook at the Highland Nursing Home for many years before retiring. After her retirement she cooked at LBSH in Brasher Falls. She enjoyed any time spent with family, she especially loved cookouts with her family. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles and she also loved her dog king!

She is survived by her children

Gene and Tracy goodreau of Brasher falls, Bob goodreau and Joni Price of Massena, Elizabeth Goodreau of Brasher falls, Lucien and Kimberly Goodreau of Brasher Falls, Billy Goodreau of Massena, Christine Donnelly of Brasher Falls, Rosemary Goodreau and Braden Crump of Brasher Falls, Bobbie Jean and John Farias of Texas, Barbara J Goodreau of Ogdensburg, Tammy Donnelly and Thelma Swinyer of Heuvelton. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Everett and Bertha, husband Gene, son Francis Swinyer, Grandson Lucien Goodreau, Great grandchildren Bryson VanGuilder and Ashtyn Lynn Hance Goodreau, and 12 siblings Elizabeth, Harold, Everette, Jospeh, Glen, Morton, Truman, Francis, and Berradebt Swinyer, Ethel Johnston, Marion Adams, and Irene Sloan.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Helena Fire Station on March 18th at 2PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home, where memories can be shared online at www.hammillfh.com.

Graveside services in the spring will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

