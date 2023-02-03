Belleville Henderson voters give go-head to capital project

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Voters in the Belleville Henderson School District gave the green light to a $4.4 million capital project Thursday night.

BOCES officials say the final tally was 136-58.

The project will make improvements to Belleville Henderson’s school building and bus garage.

The district says it will focus on safety, energy efficiency, and extending the life of the buildings.

Most of the project will be covered by state aid, $350,000 will come from capital reserves, and about $900,000 dollars will come from a tax increase over the next 15 years.

Construction is set to begin early next year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.