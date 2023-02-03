Belleville Henderson voters give go-head to capital project

School money
School money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Voters in the Belleville Henderson School District gave the green light to a $4.4 million capital project Thursday night.

BOCES officials say the final tally was 136-58.

The project will make improvements to Belleville Henderson’s school building and bus garage.

The district says it will focus on safety, energy efficiency, and extending the life of the buildings.

Most of the project will be covered by state aid, $350,000 will come from capital reserves, and about $900,000 dollars will come from a tax increase over the next 15 years.

Construction is set to begin early next year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 81pileup
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
A garage and home in the town of Brasher sustained heavy damage in a fire overnight.
Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home
"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer
Lake Effect Snow Warning
Weather service issues lake effect snow, wind chill warnings

Latest News

WWNY Local woman raises awareness of heart disease as part of National Wear Red Day
WWNY Convalt Energy: customers ready to buy even before plant is built
WWNY Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’
WWNY State investigating discrepencies in West Carthage water tests