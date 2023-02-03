Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of Watertown

Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of 519 Mundy Street., died peacefully Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of 519 Mundy Street., died peacefully Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Born on August 25, 1945, in Ansted, West Virginia, the son of the late Emery & Josephine (Kincaid) Miller. He graduated from Ansted High School, then enlisted in the United States Army served 2 years active, and then retired from the Army Reserves.

Calvin was employed by Gypsum Express and retired in 2012 from Truck Driving.

He is survived by his spouse, Terry (Waters) Thomas, Watertown, and several children, Nora (James) Embrey, Texas; Kathleen (Jay) Wheeler, Louisiana; Melony Gray, Edward Thomas, Kathy Thomas, and William Riley, all from N.Y. He is also survived by several siblings, Sue Maben, Virginia; Jim Miller, Robert Miller, and Keith Miller, all from West Virginia; along with 13- grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Calvin loved fishing, hunting, camping, and family get togethers. He also enjoyed cooking.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to an Alzheimer’s Association.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours and he will be cremated.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours and he will be cremated.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.

