CEO reports on a year at Children’s Home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Marianne DiMatteo has been president and CEO of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County for a year.

She appeared on 7 News This Morning to update people on what’s going on at the organization.

Watch the video above for her interview.

She says among her accomplishments is improving the work culture at CHJC. Retention and recruitment have increased by 50%. One draw is the organization’s hybrid work environment.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent or joining the team, you can visit chjc.org or call 315-788-7430.

