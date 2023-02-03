Cold the next few days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -An arctic front will move through the area this evening. Expect some snow showers with the passage of the front and falling temperatures overnight. Winds will gust to 40 mph. Lows will be below zero.

Friday will be extremely cold with some flurries. Highs will be around 5 below.

Saturday will feature increasing clouds with highs in the middle teens.

Warmer air and some rain and snow are expected on Sunday.

