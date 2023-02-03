Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, of Watertown

Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023.

Libby was born on May 12, 1949 to John and Margaret Breen at Mercy Hospital. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, 1971 from Maria Regina College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Empire State College.

Following her graduation, she was a librarian at Mercy Hospital and later, she assisted with the family insurance business for over 30 years. Libby retired in 2012 from The Impossible Dream.

Libby loved all animals, baseball, especially the NY Yankees, her weekly Jreck veggie subs, and had a strong sense of faith. The caring love she received from Mark, Mary, Jimmy, and Christine is deeply appreciated by her family. A special thanks to Samaritan Home Health Care and the personal attention she received from all her doctors and their staff.. To know Libby was to love Libby.

She is survived by her brother, John R. Breen and wife April Beamer; six nieces and nephews, Kathryn and fiance Zach, John R. III and fiance Lesli, Patricia, Peter, Maggie, and Julia; two great nephews, Zavier and Jack; her beloved cat, Alley; and cousins. Libby was predeceased by her father, May 11, 2003, her mother, December 3, 1978, her step mother, Marie C. Waggenspack Breen, December 12, 2001, and her brother Michael, at birth.

A funeral service will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, February 9, at 10am. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will take place in the spring. Online condolences to Libby’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations may be made to Watertown Animal Hospital, 1445 Washington St. - write in memo: Save A Life Fund in memory of Elizabeth H. Breen, or Credo Community Center, 595 W. Main St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

