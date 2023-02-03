Highlights & scores: On the hardwood, in the pool, on the mat & on the volleyball court

(WWNY) - There was plenty of action on the local sports scene Thursday.

In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Immaculate Heart, the Lady Cavaliers hosted General Brown.

First quarter: Madelyn Ferris hits down low. The Lady Lions are up 10.

Then it’s Kori Nichols stopping and popping, and it’s General Brown by 12.

Lily Dupee drives the lane for the bucket. The Lady Lions are on top 16.

General Brown goes on to beat IHC 65-23.

The Lady Cyclones hosted Carthage in a Frontier League A Division volleyball semifinal at Watertown High.

Kate Ciscell finds open court for the Lady Cyclones.

Jaci Creasman answers with the point for the Lady Comets.

Ciscell counters with the point for Watertown.

The Lady Cyclones go on to beat Carthage 3 games to 2.

In boys’ Section III hockey from the Watertown Fairgrounds, the IHC Cavaliers hosted Fulton.

First period: It’s 1-0 Cavaliers when Mic O’Donnell sticks home the loose puck. IHC is on top 2-0.

It’s O’Donnell again denting the back of the net, and it’s 3-0 IHC.

Jayden Romig makes it 4-0.

IHC beats Fulton 9-4.

The Watertown Cyclones hosted New Hartford in boys’ non-league swimming.

In the 200 yard IM, Arman Tresnjo of New Hartford was first. Ike Woolcott of Watertown was second and Bennett Pistner of Watertown was third.

In the fastest event of the day, the 50 free, Watertown’s Xander Gaige was first, Matthew French of New Hartford second and M.J. Dickinson of Watertown third.

New Hartford beats Watertown 99-82.

Boys NAC wrestling...

Malone was at Massena for boys’ Northern Athletic Conference wrestling.

Massena head coach Scott Perrine is retiring after 25 years of coaching, including two decades as varsity coach.

Perrine coached 126 Section X champion wrestlers, including six who won over 100 bouts, four more over 90 wins, and three with over 80.

He coached five wrestlers who placed in states and one, Nolan Terrance, who became state champion.

In the 132-pound class, Malone’s Spencer Rabideau wins by pin over Corey Jarrett.

At 145 pounds, the Huskies’ Luke Pearsall defeated Nolan Jensen by pin.

In the 172-pound match, Malone’s Logan Robideau pinned Dugga Thompson late in the second round.

At 215 pounds, Malone’s Cooper Funk won by pin over Darrien Pastomerlo-Coates.

And in the 285-pound bout, Massena’s Roy Gamble prevailed by pin over Damien Perrea.

Malone went on to beat Massena 48-24.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

General Brown 61, Carthage 53

Copenhagen 52, Alexandria 31

Thousand Islands 82, Sandy Creek 79 (3OT)

Sackets Harbor 67, Lyme 32

Massena 74, Gouverneur 60

Madrid-Waddington 57, St. Lawrence Central 40

Tupper Lake 71, Colton-Pierrepont 49

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 65, Immaculate Heart 23

Sandy Creek 63, Thousand Islands 52

Canton 57, Potsdam 24

Malone 59, OFA 24

Hammond 56, Lisbon 46

Hermon De-Kalb 59, Harrisville 32

Chateaugay 55, Brushton-Moira 33

St. Regis Falls 52, Parishville-Hopkinton 37

Salmon River 40, Norwood-Norfolk 31

Boys’ high school hockey

Immaculate Heart 9, Fulton 4

Malone 8, Saranac-Lake Placid 7

Boys’ high school swimming

New Hartford 99, Watertown 82

Frontier League A Division volleyball semifinal

Watertown 3, Carthage 2

Frontier League B Division volleyball semifinal

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 0

High school wrestling

Malone 48, Massena 24

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.