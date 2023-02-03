Ivan “Tim” E. Bullock, 88, of Newton Falls

Ivan “Tim” E. Bullock, age 88, of Newton Falls and Star Lake, passed away on January 31, 2023...
NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Ivan “Tim” E. Bullock, age 88, of Newton Falls and Star Lake, passed away on January 31, 2023 at home.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Tim was born on March 22, 1934 in Newton Falls to the late Warren and Mary (Brown) Bullock. He attended the Newton Falls School and served as a cook in the United States Navy on the USS Randolph. A marriage to Linda Clairemont ended in divorce.

Tim worked for the Newton Falls Paper Mill for over 40 years before retiring as a Millwright. He lived in Newton Falls until moving to Star Lake in 1988. Tim had a great sense of humor. He was a friendly, honest man who never passed judgement and enjoyed talking to everyone. He played league softball, hockey and golf, and was an avid outdoorsman who hunted and fished. He was a member of several hunting clubs including the Newton Falls Rod and Gun Club.

Tim is survived by five children, Andrew Bullock and his companion, Victoria, Wendy Watson, Jennifer Cote, Amy Tulip, and Adam Bullock and his wife, Gizelle, grandchildren, Alexa, Michael, Emily, Benjamin, Christopher, Nicholas, Carly Jo, Nathan, Kasey, Gabrielle, Philomena, Analyse, Malachi, and Cozette, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Tim is predeceased by his parents, a grandson, Patrick, and his siblings, Floyd “Pete”, Warren, Melford “Johnny”, Vernon, June, Evelyn, Maisie, Rose, and Iva.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Mervin Eno Post 1539 American Legion, 264 Benson Mines Road, Star Lake NY 13690

