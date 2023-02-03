June B. Mallette, 87, of Potsdam

June B. Mallette, age 87, of Potsdam, NY passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on February 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. June B. Mallette, age 87, of Potsdam, NY passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on February 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 4-7 pm. A funeral service will be held at 7 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Everett Napuunoa celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Parishville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

June is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard (Red) Mallette of Potsdam and for the past 20 years of Plant City, Florida; 3 daughters Cindy Baxter of Parishville, Rebecca (Alvin) Patterson of Potsdam and Cathy (Barry) Orologio of Potsdam; a son Thomas (Lisa) Mallette of Pierrepont; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; her siblings Edward and Robert Russell and Marie Tuper; grandson Jason Cary and 3 great grandchildren Shaylee Baxter, Alyazza and Livia Bugbee. Mrs. June B. Mallette was born on May 31, 1935 in Potsdam, NY to the late Ernest Russell and Bernice Page. She was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School. She worked for at Grant’s and Montgomery Wards and then for years as a bank teller at Community Bank. June enjoyed bingo, watching The Wheel of Fortune, traveling, camping but most importantly making loving memories with her husband, children and grandchildren. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Mallette family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.