Kae Young seeks Lowville mayor’s seat

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kae Young has announced a run for Lowville mayor in March.

Young has lived in Lowville for 20 years and recently retired from Fort Drum.

Before working for the Army, the pollical newcomer was a television reporter who advanced into news management in both Syracuse and the north country.

In a release, she said it’s time to shift focus and “take the next step to further improve the quality of life, reboot tourism and support businesses to ensure their financial stability and success.”

Lowville’s current mayor is Joseph Beagle. There’s no word on if he plans to seek reelection. His term expires at the end of March.

