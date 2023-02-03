Lady Lions enjoy another impressive season

Lady Lions basketball
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Entering Thursday night’s game against Immaculate Heart, the General Brown girls’ basketball team is 14-2 on the season.

The Lady Lions are looking to repeat their success from last season.

The Lady Lions are putting together another impressive season with four seniors among the starting five.

That leadership is showing in the win column.

General Brown captured the Section III Class B crown last season before making a run in states. That experience should help come playoff time again.

The stage is set for what could be another deep run come postseason time.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 81pileup
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
A garage and home in the town of Brasher sustained heavy damage in a fire overnight.
Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home
"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer
Lake Effect Snow Warning
Weather service issues lake effect snow, wind chill warnings

Latest News

Carthage's Jaci Creasman is set to score in a Frontier League A Division semifinal against...
Highlights & scores: On the hardwood, in the pool, on the mat & on the volleyball court
Highlights & scores: On the hardwood, in the pool, on the mat & on the volleyball court
Lady Lions basketball
The Watertown Red & Black had some time off, but now it's time to prepare for their next game.
Ashcraft reflects on R&B’s Tangerine Bowl experience