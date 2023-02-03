Lady Lions enjoy another impressive season

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Entering Thursday night’s game against Immaculate Heart, the General Brown girls’ basketball team is 14-2 on the season.

The Lady Lions are looking to repeat their success from last season.

The Lady Lions are putting together another impressive season with four seniors among the starting five.

That leadership is showing in the win column.

General Brown captured the Section III Class B crown last season before making a run in states. That experience should help come playoff time again.

The stage is set for what could be another deep run come postseason time.

