Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lord took Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, on January 31, 2023 to be in heaven with family and friends who had gone before him.

A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown on May 8th, 2023 at a time to be announced.

Larry was born on May 8, 1938 to Mrs. Hope Harvey. He grew up in Watertown and graduated from WHS in 1956. Then, he and a couple of classmates enlisted in the United States Navy where he spent four years “touring the Med.” He came home and wedded his first wife, Mary, with whom he had four children. That marriage later ended in divorce. In 1978, he met and married Charlotte Bach.

Larry loved kids and often said that the job he enjoyed most of all was being a school bus driver, which he did for ten years. He and his wife, Charlotte were also active volunteers in the AFS student exchange program and hosted five exchange students themselves. Larry also coached the boys basketball team at the Trinity Episcopal Church for several years, and he and “his boys” won the Watertown Church League Championship one of those years.

Larry may be gone but many happy memories remain with his wife of 45 years, Charlotte and his four children, Mike (Melissa), Steve, Carolyn (Barbara) and James, as well as his three granddaughters, Jessica, Caitlyn, and Sofia, and two great-grandchildren. His extended family of two sisters-in-law, Patty and Linda Bach and multiple cousins will also miss his love and humor. He is also survived by his five exchange “daughters of his heart”, Renata, Cynthia, Leyla, Cinthia, and Maria.

Donations in honor of Larry may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown, the Lyme Free Library in Chaumont (or your own local library), or a worthy organization of your choosing.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

