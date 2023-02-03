A Celebration of Life for Leo D. Lawton, 84, of Lisbon will be held later in the summer, with burial in the Flackville Cemetery. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Leo D. Lawton, 84, of Lisbon will be held later in the summer, with burial in the Flackville Cemetery. Mr. Lawton died on Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Leo D. Lawton was born on July 19, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY. He was the son of the late Lloyd and Alice (Halladay) Lawton. He was a 1955 graduate of Lisbon Central School and enlisted in the United States Navy. He would proudly serve from 1955-1970, finishing his service as a Chief Petty Officer. On December 20, 1958, he married Nora Compo in Ogdensburg. Nora passed away on April 19th, 2016. Leo was an avid photographer and a knowledgeable historian of his family’s linage and the Lisbon area.

He is survived by his children; Wayne (Vivian) Lawton of Richmond, OH, Wanda (Craig) Speranzi of Jacksonville, FL, Carl Lawton of Ogdensburg, and Donna Royce of Ogdensburg. Also, surviving are his sisters; Lori (Rick) Rienhardt of Tully, NY, and Rosalee (Charles) Bloss of Onondaga, NY along with ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Leo’s memory be made to the St. Lawrence County Historical Association 3 E Main St. NY 13617, or to the Veteran’s Association of America 511 West 165th St. Unit 309 New York, NY 10032.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

