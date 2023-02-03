Linda L. Robinson, 78, of Massena

Linda L. Robinson, age 78, formerly of Winooski, VT, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

Linda was born to the late William Roland “Bugs” and Ruth (Veitch) Ladouceur in Ogdensburg, NY on December 11, 1944. She was a graduate of Massena Central High School in 1962 and Pauline’s School of Cosmetology (Watertown) in 1963. She married the love of her life Robert D. Robinson in Massena on October 2, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Church in Massena.

Bob and Linda moved to Burlington, VT in 1965. They raised their family in Winooski where they were very active in the community. They volunteered with the Cub Scouts, the Lion’s Club and were the co-creators of Project Graduation for Winooski High School’s graduating seniors. They attended nearly all of the high school sporting events from 1980 to 1991 in support of their children’s endeavors. They were honored with receiving Winooski High School’s Fan of the Year Award during this time. They enjoyed spending summers at their camp on Metcalf Pond. Linda worked for Green Mountain Power for 29 years as a Customer Service Representative until retiring in 1999. She loved her GMP family and continued these relationships after retiring. They moved back to their hometown of Massena in 2001.

Bob and Linda were inseparable and she lost the love of her life on Friday, November 24, 2017. The years following Bob’s passing were difficult; however, she found great enjoyment in Caribbean cruises and crafting weekends with family. She especially enjoyed her out-of-town shopping adventures with her daughter Tamra.

Linda is survived by her children; Christopher and wife Shannon (Brooks) Robinson, of Vergennes, VT; Tamra and husband Tony Augostino of Winthrop, NY; Sherri Barber of North Hartland, VT; Amy and husband Kevin Raymond of North Hartland, VT. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren; Katelyn and Christopher Robinson, Kendra and AJ Augostino; Chelsea, Morgan, Adam and Austin Barber; Summer and Logan Raymond. Survivors also include a sister Constance and Robert Premo of Massena, NY along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father in 1994 and her mother in 2018.

There will be a Celebration of Life event for both Linda and Bob at the VFW Post No. 1143, 101 W Hatfield Street, Massena, NY on Saturday April 8, 2023. The family will be having a private joint graveside service in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledge with Massena VFW Post No. 1143; 101 W Hatfield Street, Massena, NY 13662.

