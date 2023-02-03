ILION, New York (WWNY) - Maria R. Nunn Besaw, 60, formerly of Wellesley Island passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 under the care of The Grand Nursing Home in Ilion, NY.

Maria, daughter of L. Lyle and Ramona Nunn, was born on March 7, 1962. She attended LaFargeville Central School. She spent nearly 30 years in Massena with her longtime companion, Robert Murray, who lovingly cared for her until her illness demanded upgraded care. Maria spent a brief time at Trinity House in Ogdensburg, Transitional Living in Watertown until her final residence at the Grand Nursing Home. Maria left a heartfelt and memorable impression with her many caregivers over the years. She was a sweet and loving person.

She is survived by daughter Jera (Kevin) Dishaw; son Jeremiah (Lea) Burrows; five grandchildren; three sisters, Sallie (James) Russell, Pamela (Peter) Pavao, and Cynthia (Robert) Waterson; two brothers, Douglas (Carolyn Ladd) Nunn and Theodore Nunn Both her parents predeceased her.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton from 4 - 6 PM. Burial in Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island will be at her family’s convenience. Online condolences to Maria’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Mental Health Association in Jefferson County, Inc., 425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

