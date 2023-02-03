Marie S. Millard, 89, of Carthage

Marie S. Millard, 89, of S. James St. Carthage, passed away surrounded by her family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice on Thursday, February 2,2023 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marie S. Millard, 89, of S. James St. Carthage, passed away surrounded by her family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice on Thursday, February 2,2023 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.

Marie was born July 17,1933 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Joseph and Moneera (Kmeid) Solomon. She was a 1952 graduate of Augustinian Academy. She married Wilbur W. Millard on October 27,1956 at St. James Church in Carthage. She worked for American Greetings Card Company and the Ames store in Carthage. For many years she worked for the McElhearn Agency where she was a stenographer and later for Gurnett Insurance.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary, and the St. Joseph’s Workers. Marie loved to travel and go to the Casino’s.

She is survived by her husband: Wilbur W. Millard of Carthage three sons: Joseph (Carolyn) Millard of Carthage, Timothy G. Millard of Deerfield and Gregory (Sarah) Millard of Carthage, 4 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren, one sister: Jasmine Solomon of Carthage and one brother: Thomas Solomon of Carthage and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sisters, Libbie Astafan and Chofea Solomon and a brother, Chofe Solomon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Monday, February 6 at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Spring at St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 5 from 1-4 pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage.

Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619 or to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.