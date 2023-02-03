Maureen (Burnup) Hanlon, 96, of Black River, NY, passed away on February 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Maureen (Burnup) Hanlon, 96, of Black River, NY, passed away on February 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

She was born on April 21, 1926 at the family farm on the LaFave Road in Black River, NY, the daughter of Robert B. and Frances Burnup. Marilyn walked to the school in Black River from first grade until graduation and was valedictorian of her class. She then went to Albany State College where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree majoring in mathematics and a minor in science. Following her graduation from Albany, her first year teaching was in Conifer, NY. After the first year of teaching, the superintendent transferred Marilyn to Parishville, NY for four years teaching all Hopkinton High School mathematics and science classes. While teaching at Parishville, Marilyn drove to St. Lawrence University on Saturdays to work on her Master’s Degree. In 1952, she competed the necessary hours for her Master’s Degree in Education at St. Lawrence University as well.

Marilyn married Robert Hanlon on July 4, 1951 at the Black River United Methodist Church.

In the late summer of 1951, the couple moved to the Hadley Road with eight brown Swiss cows where they started farming and raising their family. After a few years, Marilyn returned to teaching mathematics at the Beaver River Central School until her retirement in 1983, after 34 years of teaching.

Marilyn is survived by four sons and two daughters in law, Michael and Philip Hanlon who still reside on the family farm in Black River, William and Diane Hanlon, Adams, NY, Timothy and Sue Hanlon, Grand Island, NY.; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Hanlon in 2018.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Black River Cemetery.

