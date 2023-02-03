WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at her home.

She was born on August 21, 1928 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Louis B. and Hylda (Clark) Heselden.

Maureen graduated from Watertown High School in 1946 and following high school she attended the Watertown Business School of Commerce. She began her career working at the Agricultural Insurance Co. from 1946 to1949. She married Bernard Carl Graham on May 29, 1949 at the Emmanuel Congregational Church in Watertown, NY. She was employed at the Thousand Islands Girl Scout Council as a bookkeeper from 1962 until 1980 and then joined her husband and son at Graham Construction and Maintenance Co., as the treasurer and office manager from 1980 until she retired in 1992.

She volunteered for Watertown Community Chest, Red Cross Water Safety Program, and she was a Girl Scout Leader, trainer and camp counselor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing crafts, camping, bowling and playing Skip-Bo with her family.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Linda Freas Graham, Pitcairn, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Dale Streeter, Gouverneur, NY; 6 grandchildren, Scott (Ali) Graham, Shawn (Alexandra) Graham, Julia Streeter, Janeen Streeter, Bethany (Matthew) Duflo and Laurel Streeter; 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard Carl Graham on May 11, 2017, a sister, Martina Westcott, and a nephew, Jan Westcott.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown. It was her wish to be cremated and services will be held in the spring. Burial will be held at the Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Black River Ambulance Squad or to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired go to CABVI.org

