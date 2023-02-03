North country observes National Wear Red Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association helped kick off the month by getting the word out about awareness.

Community Bank in Watertown hosted National Wear Red Day on Friday.

The American Heart Association Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in women in the United States.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith declared February 3 as National Wear Red Day in the city.

North Country Heart Walk Chairwoman Wendi Hinman shared her experience of surviving a heart attack.

“I want to tell my story because I want everyone to be aware. I definitely think it gives people a place to gather and to share similar experiences whether it’s yourself or it’s your family,” she said.

The AHA says one in three women in the United States dies from cardiovascular disease, more than all forms of cancer combined.

