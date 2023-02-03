Penny Marie LaValley, 60, of Colton

Mrs. Penny Marie LaValley, age 60, of Colton, NY passed away on January 31st at the Canton Potsdam Hospital after a 15-year battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Penny Marie LaValley, age 60, of Colton, NY passed away on January 31st at the Canton Potsdam Hospital after a 15-year battle with cancer. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home on Sunday, February 5th from 1:00-4:00pm and on Monday the 6th from 4:00-7:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00am at the St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Contributions in Penny’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or to the North Country Children’s Museum.

Penny is survived by her husband Randy LaValley; son Dustin (Kiona) LaValley; daughters Sarah Hartmans and Taylor LaValley; brothers James (Holly) Stone, Kenneth (Sherry) Stone and William Stone; sisters Lisa (Tom) Oakes, Brenda Casey and Tammy (Scott) Beaudin; beloved grandson Dirck Hartmans IV and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her siblings Gordon and Patricia Stone.

Penny was born on January 5, 1963, in Canton, NY to the late Millard Stone and Theresa Locke. She was a graduate of Canton Central High School. Penny entered the restaurant industry and developed many lasting friendships along the way. She ultimately ended her service career at Uncle Max’s where she met the love of her life. On June 19, 1993, she married Randy LaValley at the United Methodist Church in Potsdam, NY. After the birth of their son, Penny took the leap to become a stay-at-home mom. Penny treasured the beauty in all things and in 2007 she set up The Body Shop Fitness and Salon to help others find their beauty as well. She was very passionate about her business, connecting with her clientele, and helping others feel and look their best. Penny was also the Vice President of LTI (Lavalle Transportation, Inc.) which her and Randy started in 1995. She has played an integral part in the lives of so many.

Penny will forever be remembered as a Super Mom. She taught her children unconditional love, strength, grace, determination, and that if all else fails… “Call Mom!” Penny was a true matriarch and a mother to so many. She always knew the best ways to comfort, cook, clean, and entertain; she was a sincere caretaker. She was the type of mom who fiercely defended her children, right or wrong. Penny became a “Nay Nay” with the birth of her first grandchild, Dirck (aka Boozer), the joy of her life. Her strongest attribute was loyalty, she wasn’t quick to love, but when she did it was forever. She took pride in her friendships. Penny always knew what to say to both comfort and support you. To know her, was to love her.

Penny was a sun bunny, night owl, boating enthusiast and loved vacationing in Florida with the warmth of the sun. She swore by the healing powers of the sun and held a special place in her heart for the moon. Her late-night texts may have woken you up but brought a smile to your face. Those texts will be dearly missed. She had an amazing sense of style and a love of interior design and decorating. Penny had a magical touch with holidays and special moments. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, her love language was gift giving and she shined at it. She was an epic card writer and the most generous woman we knew. She loved the little moments and romanticized the every day. Penny adored her late dog, Queenie; she held a special place in her heart for all her fur grandbabies.

Penny cherished meals with her family and friends. Dinners together were the most important time of the day; she took the time to make them happy. She believed that memories are made and shared in kitchens. Sunday dinners were filled with laughter, movie quotes, delicious food, and some dog barks. Penny was a true movie enthusiast who shared that interest with her whole family. Dinner and a movie were her perfect date night. Top Gun Maverick was her favorite movie which she and Randy may have seen upwards of 50 times.

Penny was diagnosed with cancer in 2007 but her will to live was so much greater than the difficulties of life. She spent no time worrying about tomorrow’s troubles but instead delighted in the blessings in her life. Penny was a fierce warrior and refused to give in to cancer’s constant demand on her body and strength. Her love for watching her children grow became her armor and her reason.

The LaValley family would like to thank the staff at Canton Potsdam Hospital and Mass General Hospital in Boston for their love and care over the past 15 years. Penny was able to enjoy so much borrowed time with her children because of these miracle workers. Randy would also like to thank his staff at LTI and the Body Shop Fitness and Salon for all that they have done for him and Penny. He was able to support Penny through this journey because of their dedication in his absence. Penny was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend, she will be forever missed. Thoughts, condolences, and prayers for the LaValley family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

