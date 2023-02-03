Police identify drivers in crash that killed 6 in town of Louisville

The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - We now know the names of the drivers involved in last Saturday’s head-on crash that killed 6 people in the town of Louisville.

State police say 25-year-old Harly Diaz-Baez of the Bronx was driving the box truck. According to the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB), that vehicle crossed the center line of Route 37 and collided with a bus.

Troopers identified the bus driver as 36-year-old Christopher Valiro-Torres of Venezuela.

Of the 15 people aboard the bus, 6 were killed.

The bus was owned by LBFNY, a central New York solar farm installer, and was driving employees to work on a project near Madrid in St. Lawrence County.

Police said Diaz-Baez was on his way to Blevins Seaway Motors in Massena with auto parts when the crash occurred. Troopers said he is still hospitalized with a broken hip.

Two other people were injured, one critically. Police have not identified them.

The NTSB and state police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The men who died in the crash 45-year-old Alejandro Vazquez Valdez, 44-year-old Jesus Martinez Parra, 39-year-old Abel de Jesus Lopez Lopez, 35-year-old Jose de Jesus Aguirre Tronco, 29-year-old Pedro Pablo Galicia Ignacio, and 25-year-old Jonatan Hernadez Gomez, were all from Mexico.

A memorial mass was held for them at St. Joseph’s Church in Weedsport in Cayuga County. Weedsport is where LBFNY is based.

The 6 men will be buried in Mexico. The owner of LBFNY said his company will cover those expenses.

