POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY.

Bobby was born on June 15, 1950, the son of the late Carl and Ruth (Fountain) Marlow.

Among his survivors are his sister, Margaret Ward of Ormond Beach, FL.; a brother and sister in law, Charlie (Brenda) Marlow of Malone, NY; a nephew, Scott Regis , Syracuse, NY; three nieces, Leslie Regis of Delon Springs, Florida, Amy Deloray of Boston, MA, and Bonnie Jean Renna of Enfield, CT ; several cousins around the North Country and Syracuse area. Numerous friends, Danny Benware, Donny Buckingham, Reverend Douglas Marlow, and Chrissy Smith were a consistent part of Bobby’s life.Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Richard Marlow.Bobby was the life of the party, his infectious laughter and positive attitude touched everyone he encountered. He was not afraid to wreck a buffet or buzz saw through a bucket of KFC, chasing everything down with copious amounts of Diet Pepsi. When he ate holiday dinners with the family or at one of his niece Leslie’s famous barbecues, he and his nephew Scott could polish off many plates that reached into the double digits.

Bobby was an avid cyclist, often recording several 1000 mile plus seasons. He was considered a gym rat, with his high intensity, grinding workouts were legendary.

Bobby graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1968. He then attended NCCC in Saranac Lake, graduating in 1970 with an AA in Liberal Arts. Bobby’s journey continued at Wadham’s Hall Seminary School in Ogdensburg NY, where he received a degree in Religious Philosophy in 1973. He continued his post graduate education at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, MD earning a MA in Theology in 1977. During his seminary years, he was a counselor at Summer Camp Guggenheim, Ogdensburg.

Bobby started his career as a therapist in Mercy Mental Health of Watertown. He then began work in a halfway house operated by the St. Lawrence County Psychiatric Center. Bobby then transferred to Ogdensburg SLPC and served as a clinical therapist/ counselor until his retirement. Bobby served as a motivational speaker with Hilton Corp, traveling extensively throughout the country. He delighted crowds with his pearls of wisdom and positivity for many years. He volunteered with Hospice of St Lawrence County, American Red Cross, and he gave to several other charities. In the mid-1970s, he sponsored a Cambodian family and they maintained a strong relationship until his passing. Bobby was a true Spiritualist who loved the Lord and looked for the good in everyone.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or Covenant House PO Box 758636 Topeka, KS 66675-9986.

Arrangements are with Hart& Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring with his cousin the Reverend Douglas Marlow officiating.

