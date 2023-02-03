Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Watertown

Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Samaritan Keep Home Watertown, formerly of Adams & Mannsville, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 2, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Samaritan Keep Home Watertown, formerly of Adams & Mannsville, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 2, 2023. Ron had resided at SKH since January of 2020.

There will be a memorial service in the spring on May 27th at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams at 11:00 am, with Rev. Jon Lavelle officiating. Burial will follow at the Rural Cemetery, Adams, followed by a luncheon at the home of his daughter & son-in-law. A calling hour will precede the service beginning at 10:00 am.

Born June 20th, 1949 in Watertown, NY to Howard and Margaret Miller VanEpps, Ron graduated from South Jefferson High School in 1969. He married the love of his life, Shirley J. Lee, on July 13, 1974 in the Belleville Methodist Church. The couple lived most of their married lives in the Adams area before moving to Mannsville in 2004. Shirley died June 25, 2012.

Ron was a resident of Colonial Park Nursing Home in Rome, NY from June of 2012 to January of 2020 before moving to Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.

Ron worked on the family farm and a few local farms in the area in his younger years. For a period of time, he was employed by Jefferson Rehabilitation Center before retiring in 1996. In his younger years he loved riding his John Deere snowmobile. He enjoyed watching all the old westerns & NFL football and spent many hours painting bird houses and wood decorations. Ron’s greatest joys were his family and spending time watching his grandchildren after school and playing at sporting events. During the holidays, you could find Ron playing pitch with his uncles and aunt, winning many games. He enjoyed going out to eat, shopping and playing Yahtzee with Bev & Joe on their visits to NY. He also enjoyed limburger cheese and many laughs with his sister Bernice on her visits.

Ron’s greatest joys in life were his family. He leaves behind a daughter & son in-law, Jessica and Todd Mesler, two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Austin Mesler, and grandpup, Brodi, all of Adams. Sisters & brother in-laws, Beverly and Joe Burnap of WI, Bernice Smith of MN, Gary Lee of Belleville, Aunts Priscilla Miller & Linda Miller of Albany; and many nieces, nephews, cousins.

Ron is predeceased by his wife, Shirley, daughter, Tammy, in infancy, his parents, in-laws Kay & Alden Lee, Linda & Richard Abrams, Mike Lee and Mary Lee Goodley, Aunt Agnes Wilson, and Uncles Robert & Richard Miller.

Ron was a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Adams.

The family wishes to thank all of the S.O.B’s on the 5th floors of SMC & SKH for all of their care and compassion during Ron’s stay.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rural Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 59, Adams, NY 13605.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

