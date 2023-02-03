Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend.

Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people dancing. It’s a design by Klaus Ebeling, a well-known north country artist who passed away recently.

“We traveled the world together carving snow and this was his favorite piece, the dancing movement to get the feeling of two people dancing,” said Merrill.

“It is very special and meaningful to me to see the dancers in large size again. They have been in many forms over the years of my dad doing snow sculpting and it’s pretty cool,” said Krista Ebeling Juczak, Ebeling’s daughter.

Ebeling used to organize the snow sculpting for SnowTown U.S.A. This year’s event is in his memory.

People are invited to check out the completed snow sculptures on Sunday at noon.

