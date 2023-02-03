Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park

Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different...
Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady and Erin Bischoff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend.

Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people dancing. It’s a design by Klaus Ebeling, a well-known north country artist who passed away recently.

“We traveled the world together carving snow and this was his favorite piece, the dancing movement to get the feeling of two people dancing,” said Merrill.

“It is very special and meaningful to me to see the dancers in large size again. They have been in many forms over the years of my dad doing snow sculpting and it’s pretty cool,” said Krista Ebeling Juczak, Ebeling’s daughter.

Ebeling used to organize the snow sculpting for SnowTown U.S.A. This year’s event is in his memory.

People are invited to check out the completed snow sculptures on Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 81pileup
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
A garage and home in the town of Brasher sustained heavy damage in a fire overnight.
Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home
"Powder Keg" Patching Ceremony
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer
Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an...
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’

Latest News

Community Bank in Watertown hosted National Wear Red Day on Friday.
North country observes National Wear Red Day
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2008 wind storm
Adam Tindall-Schlicht
Administrator discusses what goes on when St. Lawrence Seaway is closed
WWNY
Victims Assistance Center looks to raise money through 100 Campaign