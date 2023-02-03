Travis D. O’Neill, 40, of Massena

Travis D. O’Neill, age 40, passed away in Hudson, NY on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Travis D. O’Neill, age 40, passed away in Hudson, NY on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

He was born on August, 27, 1982 to Kevin M. and Robyn O’Neill (Wiley) in Massena, NY.

Travis is survived by his mother, Robyn O’Neill of Massena, NY, his two brothers, Trevor and Rachel O’Neill of Penfield, NY and Ryan O’Neill of Massena, NY. His grandfather, Raymond O’Neill of Massena and Lawrence and Mary Wiley of Massena. He is also survived by two nieces and one nephew, Wesley, Evelyn and Nora. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Travis was predeceased by his father, Kevin O’Neill in 2012 and his grandmother, Barbara O’Neill in 2008.

Travis was a kind soul and loved being with his family. Travis loved his dogs, playing video games, softball, gardening and being outdoors. If you knew Travis you knew he was a huge Green Bay Packers fan as well.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours at the New Testament Church of Massena, 265 Andrew Street, Massena NY on Monday February 6, 2023 from 4-6pm. A funeral service will be held at the church at 6pm Pastor Justin Cardinal officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

Friends and family are invited to share on-line condolences, photos memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

