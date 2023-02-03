TV Dinner: Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a dish that’s great to serve as game-time finger food or for Valentine’s Day.

It’s also great as an appetizer anytime. And, as with most of the chef’s recipes, it’s very versatile.

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

- 1 6.5-ounce can chopped clams, drained

- 1 6-ounce can albacore tuna, drained

- 1/2 pound cooked, chopped shrimp

- 1/4 cup softened cream cheese

- 1/4 cup mayonnaise

- 2/3 cup saltine cracker crumbs (half a sleeve)

- 1 egg, beaten

- 1/2 cup mashed potatoes

- 1 green onion, minced

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1/2 cup diced roasted red peppers

- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 36 large mushrooms, stems removed

Mix all ingredients except mushrooms in a medium-size bowl. Use to stuff mushrooms, fish, or clam shells.

