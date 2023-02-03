TV Dinner: Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a dish that’s great to serve as game-time finger food or for Valentine’s Day.
It’s also great as an appetizer anytime. And, as with most of the chef’s recipes, it’s very versatile.
Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms
- 1 6.5-ounce can chopped clams, drained
- 1 6-ounce can albacore tuna, drained
- 1/2 pound cooked, chopped shrimp
- 1/4 cup softened cream cheese
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2/3 cup saltine cracker crumbs (half a sleeve)
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup mashed potatoes
- 1 green onion, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup diced roasted red peppers
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 36 large mushrooms, stems removed
Mix all ingredients except mushrooms in a medium-size bowl. Use to stuff mushrooms, fish, or clam shells.
