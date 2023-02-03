Victims Assistance Center looks to raise money through 100 Campaign

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is looking for 100 supporters (individuals or groups) to raise $1,000 throughout the year.

Kristin Proven, the development director at VAC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the 100 Campaign. Watch her interview above.

She said fundraisers allow VAC to better serve its clients and meet their needs.

For more information on the 100 Campaign and ideas on raising money, click here.

You can also call 315-755-1434 or email kristinp@vacjc.com.

The VAC is also holding its 4th Night of Heroes Masquerade Ball. Funds raised will support the Victims Assistance Center’s Child Advocacy Center Program.

It will be held April 1 at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton.

For more information, click here.

The VAC assists and provides direct services to victims and survivors of violence and crime.

