CANTON, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Henry Peacock, 60, of Canton and formerly of Edwards, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 31st, 2023 with his wife and partner of over 45 years, Jayne by his side, after a long battle with lung disease.

Bill was born on June 13th to Charles Peacock and Reitha Dashnaw. He attended many elementary schools and eventually graduated from Gallop High school in Gallop, New Mexico.

After moving back to New York, Bill worked as a mechanic at Jim’s Auto in Edwards for 18 years until he followed his true passion of owning his own construction/contracting business, Bird General Contracting. He took great pride in creating beautiful homes for the clients that he worked for. He built many long-lasting relationships with a large number of people he was blessed to work for.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed being around his land, spending time with his family, tinkering on his equipment, and hunting. He loved to have conversations with his neighbors around town and anyone he ran into.

Bill was predeceased by his mother, father, and older sister Rosie. He is survived by his partner of over 45 years, Jayne Planty; his children, Tara and Cory Shatraw, Ashley and Jamison Wood, Bradley and Erica Peacock, and Joette Peacock and John Brander; his bonus daughter, Kelsi; 19 and soon-to-be 20 grandchildren and 2 soon-to-be 3 great-grandchildren; as well as his 4 sisters, Liz, Daisy, Debbie, and Cindy.

There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date this summer.

If you would like to make a donation in Bill’s name, please do so to the American Cancer Foundation or the ASPCA.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

