Wind chill warning in effect: It’s gonna be cold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even though we expected it, setting foot outside today will be a bit of a shock. So, layer up and make sure any exposed skin is covered up.

Temperatures started within a few digits above and below zero and that’s about where they’ll stay. Some may even drop a few degrees.

But the air temperatures aren’t the problem, the wind chills are.

There’s a wind chill warning for the entire north country until 1 p.m. on Saturday. There’s also a freezing spray warning along Lake Ontario until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The wind could make it feel as cold as 45 below. Frostbite can set in after only 10 minutes under those conditions.

We’ll have some sunshine, but it probably won’t warm things up much.

Cold continues overnight and into Saturday morning. Lows will be around 20 below.

Saturday will eventually warm up into the upper teens above zero.

It will be much warmer on Sunday. It will be in the upper 30s with a 40% chance of mixed precipitation in the afternoon.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Rain is expected Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be close to 40.

There’s a chance of mixed precipitation both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s both days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.