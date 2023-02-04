Annaliese Dow, of Massena

On Sunday January 22, 2023, God decided to tell her it was time for her to rest and come home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On January 8, 1926 the world was blessed by the announcement of a brand new baby girl, Annaliese Hippacher. A different time and a different place, especially in the little Bavarian town of Gaustadt, Germany. Annaliese, or Annie as she came know to be, was the eldest of two children born to Maria (Hoffman) and Killian Hippacher. Her bothers name was Hans Hippacher.

Growing up she enjoyed running, reading, and taking long swims in the Rhine River during the summer months with her friends. An extremely enchanting childhood that we can all dream of. Until the war came and changed the landscape and changed the world. The war did bring some good though, a young American GI from Malone, NY came into her life, Donald Dow, and after meeting him she would never be the same. Don invited Annie back to American with him, where they married, settled and had three children, Evelyn, Michael and Syliva.

She fiercely loved and protected her family with the all the challenges of the times. She worked tirelessly at home and could often be seen at Guy’s diner waiting tables. Recognizable by that smile that could warm up a room and that accent from a faraway place, she was hard to forget.

On Sunday January 22, 2023, God decided to tell her it was time for her to rest and come home. Peacefully he captured her last breath and gently welcomed her into the heavenly gates.

Annie leaves behind her three children, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and an impression on the world that we should and will never forget. In her 97 years on the planet, she saw a World War, a wall go up and a wall come down, countless world leaders, a dream of a man on the Moon, from Black & White to Color Television, new things like microwaves and cell phones, and this weird thing called the internet.

We will always remember and miss you Oma (German for Grandma). You took care of all of us, without much concern for yourself. You will always be a Hero to your family. Thank you, a final Kuesla, and congrats on outliving the Queen. Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.

