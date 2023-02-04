A cold start to the weekend

By John Kubis
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold northwest wind is allowing arctic air to settle over the region. Expect lows tonight 15 to 20 below zero.

Temperatures will warm tomorrow and by early afternoon the North Country will have readings above zero. Clouds will build in during the day and there may be some flurries during the afternoon.

Sunday will feature a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be around 40.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 81pileup
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
A garage and home in the town of Brasher sustained heavy damage in a fire overnight.
Fire sweeps through St. Lawrence County garage, home
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Police identify drivers in crash that killed 6 in town of Louisville
Police Lights
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an...
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Wind chill warning in effect: It’s gonna be cold
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7 day
Cold the next few days