A cold start to the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold northwest wind is allowing arctic air to settle over the region. Expect lows tonight 15 to 20 below zero.

Temperatures will warm tomorrow and by early afternoon the North Country will have readings above zero. Clouds will build in during the day and there may be some flurries during the afternoon.

Sunday will feature a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be around 40.

