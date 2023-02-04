Marie M. Kerr, 91, of Louisville

Marie M. Kerr, 91, a longtime resident of County Route 39, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

Marie M. Kerr, 91, a longtime resident of County Route 39, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marie M. Kerr, 91, a longtime resident of County Route 39, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Marie was born on April 26, 1931 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Ernest and Grace (Everett) Julius. She attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg and continued her education at Hepburn School of Nursing. On January 24, 1952, she married Leonard W. Kerr at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. They recently enjoyed the celebration of their 71st anniversary.

Marie was a registered nurse first working in Mary View Hospital in Virginia. She and her family moved back to the North Country, where she worked part time at Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg before starting her career as a nurse with General Motors in Massena. She continued there until her retirement in 1987. Marie was a devout Catholic woman, who was a communicant of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Louisville and attended St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and after their retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively and truly enjoyed the six months of winter at their winter home in Ormand Beach, Florida. She also enjoyed her large family, especially the times she was able to spend with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her husband of 71 years, Leonard; her children and their spouses, Michael Kerr and Beverly Mallette of O’Brien, Florida; Douglas and Maureen Kerr of Louisville; Scott and Marlene Kerr of Louisville; Timothy and Pam Kerr of Central Square; Jayne and Gregory Hart of Keeseville; Lisa and Lynn Furnace of Norfolk; and Gayle and Todd MacDonald of Wellford, South Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Martha Kerr of Massena; a son-in-law, Timothy Hollander of Louisville; and a chosen daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Ladison of Louisville; 33 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Marie was sadly predeceased by two sons, Patrick “Big Bird” Kerr and Christopher Kerr and his wife, Beverly; a daughter, Laurie Hollander; a chosen son, Bruce Ladison; a grandson, Chad Comins; a granddaughter, Amanda Kerr; her sister, Agnes Ladison-Hooke; and a brother, Charles at age 13.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Massena with Rev. Mark Reilly, celebrating. The family will receive friends prior starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held at a later date in Notre Dame Cemetery, Ogdensburg.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry Gabriel Project.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.