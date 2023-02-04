Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of Canton

Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of County Route 14, Canton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 27, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of County Route 14, Canton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 27, 2023.

Marion was born on March 10, 1931 in Wuppertal-Barmen, Germany to the late Dr. Ludwig Auerbach and Anneliese Auerbach (Abel). She graduated as Valedictorian in 1949 from Waddington Union Free School. She continued her education at St. Lawrence University receiving her BA and Master’s degree in Education. She worked as a Science teacher at Madrid-Waddington High School from 1954-1986. She was an officer of NYS Science Teachers Association.

Marion married Ronald “Snook” McIntosh on August 3, 1951 in Louisville, NY and resided in Waddington, NY until they moved to Bucks Bridge in 1954.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Anna Heller, her son, Richard McIntosh and three grandchildren, Anthony McIntosh, Jessica McIntosh, and Benjamin Heller.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 West Potsdam Fire Department; 801 Co Rd 34, Potsdam, NY 13676; Planned Parenthood; 9 Miner Street Rd, Canton, NY 13617, Hospice of St. Lawrence County; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or any other secular charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid, NY.

