BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Pamela Jean Beck, 58, of State Route 12, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home.

Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.