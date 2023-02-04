Ronald N. Davis, 77, of Theresa

Ronald N. Davis, 77, of NYSR-26, passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Ronald N. Davis, 77, of NYSR-26, passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY.

Born on July 19, 1945 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Curtis, Sr. and Ruth Hofferberth Davis and he attended local schools.

Ron started out on the family farm working along side of his father and brothers at an early age. As a young adult he went to work with his Uncle Bert E. Tibbles at the Redwood Lumber Company, where his love for carpentry began.

He quickly became a lead carpenter and supervisor. Ron then ventured out on his own forming his own construction company for many years, employing many local people along the way on thousands of projects.

Ron and George Hebert then formed the Thousand Island Lumber Company which operated for several years. Ron then owned and operated the Thousand Island Saw Mill while always doing construction, building new homes and cottages throughout his life.

Although Ron retired, he continued to bail out his son, Milton Davis who thought it was a great idea to start his own company. As Ron would famously say when asked, “why are you still working”, and he would say, “my son needs me”. Ron and Milton worked side by side right up until his health issues wouldn’t allow him to work anymore, but he continued to give his support and advice along the way.

Ron has lived with Betty Popiwny for the past 30 years and has three children from a prior marriage to Muriel E. Knight.

Survivors include his domestic partner, Betty Popiwny; three children, son, Milton Davis and his fiancé, Kim Hilts, daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Robert Rogers and their son, Shane Rogers, daughter and son-in-law, Eileen and Robert Ruggiero and their daughter, Riana Ruggiero; Betty’s children, daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Terry Hall and their sons, Daniel and Zachary Matice, son, Phillip Popiwny, son, James Popiwny; a brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Laura Davis; a sister, Marion Dickhaut; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, six brothers, Howard Davis, Gene Davis, Carson Davis, David Davis, Kevin Davis and Milton Davis all passed away previously.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

