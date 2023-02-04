Snowtown USA kicks off Friday night with torch light parade

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The cold did not put a freeze on the kick off to Watertown’s Snowtown USA festival.

The annual torch light parade was held at Dry Hill Friday night with torchbearers skiing down the hill carrying flares to get the weekend underway.

This was the first year back after two years off, and organizers say most of the events are still taking place, but the cold has postponed one event.

The only thing that has got canceled this weekend was our Snowtown Softball and that is being moved up a couple of weeks and we’ll have it then, but It’s a little too cold for the players to want to out there this weekend,” said organizer David Daily.

The opening ceremony was capped off with a fireworks display.

Find a list of Snowtown USA events on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.