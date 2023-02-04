Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities.

Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters.

The Dobisky Center is open in Ogdensburg and in Massena, the Salvation Army is giving people a place to stay.

Both will be open through Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.