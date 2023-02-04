Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County

Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.(Source: MGN Images)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities.

Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters.

The Dobisky Center is open in Ogdensburg and in Massena, the Salvation Army is giving people a place to stay.

Both will be open through Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Police identify drivers in crash that killed 6 in town of Louisville
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Golf course clubhouse never inspected before city’s purchase, electrical issues found
If you've ever used a safety pin, you can thank Walter Hunt, a little-known inventor from...
History lesson: The forgotten inventor from Martinsburg
Barry Crayford
2 charged with cocaine possession

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul outlined more of her billion dollar plan for expanding mental health care...
Hochul outlines $1B plan for mental health care services in NY
WWNY Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WWNY Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2008 wind storm
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2008 wind storm
WWNY North country observes National Wear Red Day