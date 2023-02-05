2 Indiana officers shot, suspect dead after gunfire exchange

Two officers are recovering after they were injured during an exchange of gunfire with a...
Two officers are recovering after they were injured during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect. The suspect was killed in the shooting.(Indiana State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — Two southern Indiana law enforcement officers were shot and wounded early Sunday during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who fled a traffic stop on foot and fired at the officers before he was fatally shot, police said.

Both officers flown to a hospital in Indianapolis, where they are were in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening, said Sgt. John Perrine of Indiana State Police.

The man who fired at the officers was pronounced dead at a local hospital, he said. His name was not immediately released.

The shooting occurred in the Lawrence County city of Mitchell, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis, after a county sheriff’s deputy pulled a vehicle over at a gas station along State Road 37 about 3:15 a.m. for a traffic violation, Perrine said.

That officer was soon joined by a second Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy with a police dog and a Mitchell police officer, he said. After the police dog alerted officers to possible drugs inside the man’s car, the officers searched it and discovered narcotics.

When officers tried to handcuff the man he fled on foot across State Road 37 into a grassy area. Once officers caught up with him, the man began to physically resist arrest before he pulled a handgun and fired at the officers “at point blank-range,” Perrine said in a news release.

The wounded officers were a Lawrence County Sherriff’s deputy and a Mitchell police officer. At least one of the officers was able to return fire, fatally wounding the man, Perrine said.

State police are investigating the shooting and Perrine said they will be checking the officers’ body and dashboard cameras as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
Clubhouse at Watertown Golf Club
Golf course clubhouse never inspected before city’s purchase, electrical issues found
Barry Crayford
2 charged with cocaine possession
The bus involved in Saturday's crash, in which six people were killed.
Police identify drivers in crash that killed 6 in town of Louisville
A trailer home in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening.
Trailer fire in the Town of Champion sends 1 to the hospital

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws
A photo from the Cambridge Fire Department shows glass and concrete debris in the atrium of a...
Car crashes through parking garage barrier, sending debris into train station below