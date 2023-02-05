Four Chaplains ceremony honors the sacrifices of the Army’s brave soldiers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday was a day to light a candle and remember four souls that some say spread courage on a very dark day.

The Watertown American Legion remembered the four army chaplains that prayed and calmed the frightened on the day the U.S.A.T Dorchester sunk.

“It is quite humbling to think that they didn’t panic, and kept their composure,” said Edward Wallace, Jefferson County American Legion Auxillary President.

At the ceremony, pictures of the four soldiers were laid out with a rose on the side.

Members of the legion took a moment to pay their respects.

Their biggest legacy?

Watertown American Legion Post 61 Commander Wayne Sibley says these four men, in a moment of despair, chose to be selfless.

“It is putting others before ourselves, it is just a selfless act,” said Sibley.

A trait which Sibley, a chaplain himself, hopes can be found in legion communities across the country.

The county’s auxiliary president says that’s something he can assure.

“Especially with being part of the American Legion, it’s part of our motto to be a family and to be compassionate to others,” said Wallace.

Post Commander Wayne Sibley says although this happened decades ago, the morals of these four men still lives on today.

