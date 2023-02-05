James J. Anson, 30, of Hermon

James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James J. Anson, age 30, will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall following the calling hours. James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.

He is survived by his wife, Kristin Anson, of Hermon; his two children, Alleeyha and Ledger Anson, both of Hermon; his father, James Anson, of Hermon; his mother, Carol Anson, of Ogdensburg; his sister, Mindy Benware and her husband Nate, of Madrid; his brother, Dylan Anson, of Ogdensburg; his nieces and nephews, Isaac, Caleb, and Brianna Benware; his best friends, Logan Brabaw, Trevor Stott, Jason Carpenter, Connor Whitton, Jordan Foster, Cody Cleveland, and Zack Cleveland; Sherry and Stu Brabaw, whom he considered his second parents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Arthur and Mildred Anson.

James was born on December 11, 1992, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of James and Carol Rutherford Anson. He graduated from Hermon-Dekalb Central School in 2011. James worked for IBEW 1249 doing tree service for 6 years before becoming a NYS correctional officer for three years. He eventually started working with his father in construction and was a crane rigger for Wilcox Crane, of Canandaigua, NY.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing while taking his kids with him. He loved skeet shooting and four wheeling in the woods. He was definitely the life of the party while also enjoying quality time with his wife and children, taking them on many trips.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 1911A County Route 21, Hermon, NY 13652 or online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

